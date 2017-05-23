Anonymous donor issues challenge to f...

Anonymous donor issues challenge to fund Shalom Centera s soup kitchen

23 hrs ago

The donor, who previously challenged the community to come up with building funds for the center's new permanent site, has put up $90,000 and is calling on area businesses to match it. Shalom Center Executive Director Lynn Biese-Carroll said Monday the cost to run the center's soup kitchen is about $180,000 a year.

