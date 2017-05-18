a Mayor Manny Daya
Brass Community School fourth grader Manny Rios, affectionately known by his teachers and classmates as Mayor Manny, had his dream come true with a surprise announcement in the school's gymnasium on Thursday afternoon. Rios was granted a luxurious, all-expenses paid trip to Walt Disney World by the Wisconsin Make-A-Wish Foundation.
