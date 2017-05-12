12-year-old Kenosha girl thwarts abduction attempt
A 12-year-old girl stopped an alleged abduction of a 4-year-old neighbor last week, pulling the girl away from a man who was leading her away by the wrist. The man, Benjamin Spasogevich-Lee, 27, of Kenosha, is being held on $15,000 bond, charged with abduction of a child and disorderly conduct.
