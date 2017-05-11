110 students to become first in Gatewaya s Promise program

More than 110 high school seniors from Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties are poised to become the first members of Gateway Technical College's Promise program. The program, established two years ago, is aimed at low-income students and offers tuition-free college if they meet certain criteria: n Graduate from high school on time.n Have a 2.0 grade point average at the end of junior year.n Attain a minimum composite ACT score of 16.n Enroll in Gateway as a full-time student.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.