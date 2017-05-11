110 students to become first in Gatew...

110 students to become first in Gatewaya s Promise program

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Kenosha News

More than 110 high school seniors from Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties are poised to become the first members of Gateway Technical College's Promise program. The program, established two years ago, is aimed at low-income students and offers tuition-free college if they meet certain criteria: n Graduate from high school on time.n Have a 2.0 grade point average at the end of junior year.n Attain a minimum composite ACT score of 16.n Enroll in Gateway as a full-time student.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kenosha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What's the deal with Wisconsinites' state-ism? (Aug '08) Sun Traveller 28
Strange Noises in The Area (Apr '13) May 12 Therealoraclegod333 8
Rapist Jason reed May 3 Victim 5
Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13) Apr 25 Denny 90
1990's public access music video show? (Aug '12) Apr 22 bayoudragonfly 4
News Trump Has Used the Same Visa Program He Now Loo... Apr 19 Rico from East Lo... 2
Striped bass (Oct '15) Apr 19 Vlad 19
See all Kenosha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kenosha Forum Now

Kenosha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kenosha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Kenosha, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,210 • Total comments across all topics: 281,041,668

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC