Wisconsin lawmakers look at prevailing wage repeal Monday, April 24
Wisconsin lawmakers are considering a bill that would end the use of a prevailing wage for state public works projects. The Legislature previously passed a measure that ended the minimum salary requirements for local projects, and Republicans are hoping to extend the provision to state projects as well.
