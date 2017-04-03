Wade, Kunich take heat for report card mailing

In running for re-election to the Kenosha Unified School District board, incumbents Gary Kunich and Dan Wade sent out a "report card" giving themselves A to A-plus grades for their respective performances the past three years. However, they might have included an "F" on the campaign literature for failing to get permission from the school district before prominently featuring the copyrighted, official Kenosha Unified logo topping the ersatz report card.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.