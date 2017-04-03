Voters return Wade, Kunich to Kenosha Unified School Board
Kenosha Unified School Board voters affirmed their faith in the board Tuesday night, returning incumbents Dan Wade and Gary Kunich to additional three-year terms. Wade was the top vote-getter, collecting 5,674.
