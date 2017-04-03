Volunteers recognized for their contributions
For the past 25 years, volunteers with Kenosha's Retired and Seniors Volunteers Program have driven countless miles, delivered countless meals and mentored countless young students throughout Kenosha County. Kenosha's volunteer efforts were honored Monday at Mayor and County Recognition Day for National Service sponsored by the Corporation for National and Community Service.
