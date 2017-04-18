Vietnam veterans group named Kenosha Hometown Heroes
The group will be feted at the May 15 Kenosha City Council meeting, which begins at 7 p.m. in Room 200 of the Kenosha Municipal Building, 625 52nd St. The group includes Richard Bowker, Roy Beals, Bill Bredek, Dan Martinelli, Tim Green Sr., Robert "Bob" Brown, Lou Polovick, Robert "Bob" Marion and Charles "Chuck" Burmeister. - Bowker was drafted by the U.S. Army in July 1969 and served through January 1972.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1990's public access music video show? (Aug '12)
|22 hr
|bayoudragonfly
|4
|Trump Has Used the Same Visa Program He Now Loo...
|Apr 19
|Rico from East Lo...
|2
|Striped bass (Oct '15)
|Apr 19
|Vlad
|19
|Trump to seek changes in visa program to encour...
|Apr 18
|Wildchild
|1
|What's the deal with Wisconsinites' state-ism? (Aug '08)
|Apr 16
|Melinda Margaret
|27
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|Apr 16
|Chimchim
|1,953
|Scottie Anderson
|Apr 11
|Whitaker-Chillico...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC