Ventures: Sugar Boxx offers ice cream...

Ventures: Sugar Boxx offers ice cream novelties

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Kenosha News

A rolling family business will put down roots Saturday when The Sugar Boxx opens its doors at 5700 Sixth Ave. in downtown Kenosha. The business, which offers all kinds of frozen ice cream novelties, came about when Charrie Ferguson and her husband, Joshua, became frustrated with the ice cream trucks that rolled through her neighborhood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kenosha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Striped bass (Oct '15) Fri Smjs550 18
Scottie Anderson Apr 11 Whitaker-Chillico... 1
News Stop in Kenosha County finds alleged illegal im... (Apr '08) Apr 11 Bad Bob 8
Frank's Diner Garbage Plate? ARE YOU KIDDING ME... (Jul '13) Apr 11 Latrina 23
Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13) Mar 31 Bad Bob 89
News Sex toys, a church fundraiser and a fathera s e... Mar 30 Latrina 2
News Sex toys, a church fundraiser and a fathera s e... Mar 30 Latrina 2
See all Kenosha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kenosha Forum Now

Kenosha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kenosha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Kenosha, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,442 • Total comments across all topics: 280,323,940

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC