Ventures: Sugar Boxx offers ice cream novelties
A rolling family business will put down roots Saturday when The Sugar Boxx opens its doors at 5700 Sixth Ave. in downtown Kenosha. The business, which offers all kinds of frozen ice cream novelties, came about when Charrie Ferguson and her husband, Joshua, became frustrated with the ice cream trucks that rolled through her neighborhood.
