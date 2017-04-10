Uptown business owners push revitalization of area
About 30 people met Monday morning to talk about their hopes to improve the area, enlisting the help of a representative of the University of Wisconsin-Extension. Tina Karnes, president of Prime Industrial Contractors, said a group of business owners, calling themselves the Uptown Brass Village Business Alliance, have been meeting for more than a year to discuss ideas for improving the neighborhood, including meeting with Kenosha Police representatives about safety issues.
Read more at Kenosha News.
