Uptown business owners push revitalization of area

About 30 people met Monday morning to talk about their hopes to improve the area, enlisting the help of a representative of the University of Wisconsin-Extension. Tina Karnes, president of Prime Industrial Contractors, said a group of business owners, calling themselves the Uptown Brass Village Business Alliance, have been meeting for more than a year to discuss ideas for improving the neighborhood, including meeting with Kenosha Police representatives about safety issues.

