Two face charges for beating, robbery of Kenosha man
Two brothers are in Kenosha County Jail, accused of beating a man and robbing him of his pants and shoes. Joseph Lapenta, 19, of Genoa City, and Jerry D. Lapenta, Jr., 25, of Kenosha, were charged Thursday with robbery with use of force, criminal damage to property and two counts of battery.
