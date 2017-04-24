Trump using executive orders at unpre...

Trump using executive orders at unprecedented pace

Read more: The Hill

President Trump signed the 30th executive order of his presidency on Friday, capping off a whirlwind period that produced more orders in his first 100 days than for any president since Harry Truman. The rash of executive orders underlines Trump's focus on reversing as much of the Obama administration's policy agenda as he can, even as the new administration struggles to find legislative victories in Congress.

