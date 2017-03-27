Transition fair helps those with disabilities plan for the future
For the second year, members of organizations serving children and adults with disabilities offered a one-stop information center Saturday at the Opportunity Knocks Transition Resource Fair at Gateway Technical College's Madrigrano Auditorium. Representatives from more than 50 local resources provided information on local colleges, educational programs, job training programs, health services and more.
