Transition fair helps those with disa...

Transition fair helps those with disabilities plan for the future

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Kenosha News

For the second year, members of organizations serving children and adults with disabilities offered a one-stop information center Saturday at the Opportunity Knocks Transition Resource Fair at Gateway Technical College's Madrigrano Auditorium. Representatives from more than 50 local resources provided information on local colleges, educational programs, job training programs, health services and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kenosha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13) Mar 31 Bad Bob 89
News Sex toys, a church fundraiser and a fathera s e... Mar 30 Latrina 2
News Sex toys, a church fundraiser and a fathera s e... Mar 30 Latrina 2
News Stop in Kenosha County finds alleged illegal im... (Apr '08) Mar 30 latrina 5
Striped bass (Oct '15) Mar 24 Vlad 16
may move to Racine (Sep '07) Mar 21 Pablo Mofo 16
Brian Rubenstein aa na Mar 21 Pablo Mofo 2
See all Kenosha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kenosha Forum Now

Kenosha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kenosha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Final Four
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. North Korea
 

Kenosha, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,054 • Total comments across all topics: 280,006,355

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC