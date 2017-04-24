Teens accused of firing AR-15 on 8th Ave.
Two Kenosha teenagers are each being held on $100,000 bond, accused of spraying an occupied vehicle with bullets from an AR-15 rifle James Spencer, 18, and John Parker, 19, appeared in court for a bond hearing Wednesday, with the state expected to bring charges against them Friday. Assistant District Attorney Carli McNeal told Commissioner David Berman that the state expects to seek four counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety against both teens.
