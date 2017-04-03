Snyder: This means war

The World War I artifact - sort of a "Travel Yahtzee" game to be played by soldiers in the trenches - is part of an exhibit at the Kenosha Civil War Museum called "From Civil War to Great War." While it may seem odd that a museum devoted to the Upper Midwest's involvement in the Civil War has an exhibit about World War I, Doug Dammann, the Civil War Museum's curator, says it's a natural fit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.