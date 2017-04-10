Skilled tradespeople giving schools an education
Wednesday's trades showcase brought together Kenosha Unified School District counselors, administrators and technical education teachers with building and construction unions to learn about potential careers and apprenticeship opportunities for students. "I love this because we have kids going into their senior year and aren't sure what they want to do after high school," Johnson said, pausing at a table manned by Julie Nelson, apprenticeship coordinator for Plumbers and Steamfitters Local 118.
