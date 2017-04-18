Sen. Baldwin delivers Meals on Wheels
Kenosha resident Rebecca Galan can say something few people are able to: A sitting U.S. senator delivered lunch to her door. Shortly before noon Friday, Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., pulled up outside a Saxony Manor senior apartment building on north 22nd Avenue, accompanied by regular Meals on Wheels volunteers Jim and Ellen Goshaw, and headed to Galan's unit toting an insulated carry bag laden with the elderly resident's hot lunch.
Read more at Kenosha News.
