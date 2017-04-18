Schools take notice of travel ban, immigration enforcement
Implications for students of the Trump Administration's travel ban and federal immigration policy have gotten the attention of Gateway Technical College and the University of Wisconsin-Parkside. Whether and how the Kenosha Unified School District may deal with the issues will wait until after Monday's School Board organizational meeting, when members will vote on their president, according to Tanya Ruder, the district's communication director.
