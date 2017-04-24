Roadwork to alter Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade route
The parade, set for July 2, will be rerouted due to planned road construction on Sixth Avenue in downtown Kenosha, according to parade chairwoman Kris Kochman. The parade will step off at 1 p.m. in the Uptown district, at the corner of 63rd Street and 22nd Avenue, and move north on 22nd Avenue to 60th Street.
