Radio Shack to close Kenosha store
Kenosha's Radio Shack is closing at the end of the month and discount grocer Save-a-Lot closed this past weekend in the Kmart Plaza on 52nd Street. General Wireless Operations Inc., trading as Radio Shack, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy for the second time in two years.
