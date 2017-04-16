President Trump to visit Kenosha Tuesday
Local Democratic State Representative Tod Ohnstad said he doubts President Trump will announce some of Snap-On's manufacturing jobs are coming back to Wisconsin. "Certainly Kenosha has been hard hit," he said.
