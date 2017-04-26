Police: Student critically hurt in Kenosha school stabbing
Authorities have forwarded potential charges of first-degree reckless endangering safety to the Kenosha County District Attorney's Office. Prosecutors are expected to make a charging decision by Thursday or Friday.
