Pleasant Prairie wetland due for restoration
A Kenosha developer intends to restore more than 400 acres of wetland habitat within a 625-acre parcel in the village's Barnes Creek area beginning next year. Bear Development has filed plans with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the project that aims to enhance existing wetlands while restoring to wetlands other areas previously used for farming.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's the deal with Wisconsinites' state-ism? (Aug '08)
|9 hr
|Melinda Margaret
|27
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|13 hr
|Chimchim
|1,953
|Striped bass (Oct '15)
|Apr 14
|Smjs550
|18
|Scottie Anderson
|Apr 11
|Whitaker-Chillico...
|1
|Stop in Kenosha County finds alleged illegal im... (Apr '08)
|Apr 11
|Bad Bob
|8
|Frank's Diner Garbage Plate? ARE YOU KIDDING ME... (Jul '13)
|Apr 11
|Latrina
|23
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|Mar 31
|Bad Bob
|89
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC