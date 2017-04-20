Once critical of global deals, Trump ...

Once critical of global deals, Trump slow to pull out of any

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

President Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up as he walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, for the short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md., en route to Kenosha, Wis. Trump, the "America First" president who vowed to extricate the U.S. from onerous overseas commitments, appears to be warming up to the view that when it comes to global agreements, a deal's a deal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kenosha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump Has Used the Same Visa Program He Now Loo... Apr 19 Rico from East Lo... 2
Striped bass (Oct '15) Apr 19 Vlad 19
News Trump to seek changes in visa program to encour... Apr 18 Wildchild 1
What's the deal with Wisconsinites' state-ism? (Aug '08) Apr 16 Melinda Margaret 27
News Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08) Apr 16 Chimchim 1,953
Scottie Anderson Apr 11 Whitaker-Chillico... 1
News Stop in Kenosha County finds alleged illegal im... (Apr '08) Apr 11 Bad Bob 8
See all Kenosha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kenosha Forum Now

Kenosha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kenosha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Kenosha, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,332 • Total comments across all topics: 280,469,626

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC