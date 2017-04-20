Once critical of global deals, Trump slow to pull out of any
President Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up as he walks to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, for the short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md., en route to Kenosha, Wis. Trump, the "America First" president who vowed to extricate the U.S. from onerous overseas commitments, appears to be warming up to the view that when it comes to global agreements, a deal's a deal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Has Used the Same Visa Program He Now Loo...
|Apr 19
|Rico from East Lo...
|2
|Striped bass (Oct '15)
|Apr 19
|Vlad
|19
|Trump to seek changes in visa program to encour...
|Apr 18
|Wildchild
|1
|What's the deal with Wisconsinites' state-ism? (Aug '08)
|Apr 16
|Melinda Margaret
|27
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|Apr 16
|Chimchim
|1,953
|Scottie Anderson
|Apr 11
|Whitaker-Chillico...
|1
|Stop in Kenosha County finds alleged illegal im... (Apr '08)
|Apr 11
|Bad Bob
|8
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC