Olson, Wilk to be remembered on Arbor Day

Eric J. Olson and S. Michael Wilk will be honored by the city of Kenosha at an the annual Arbor day commemoration on April 28. Olson, who retired from Cherry Electric and later worked as director of the Kenosha Casino Project, died at the age of 68 on Dec. 18. A shingle oak tree will be planted in Wilk's honor at 1 p.m. at Southport Park, while a littleleaf linden tree will be planted for Olson at 2 p.m. in Eichelman Park. The public is welcome to attend the programs.

