Obregon to be sentenced Tuesday for 2015 murder, crime spree
Obregon is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday morning by Circuit Court Judge Chad Kerkman, having entered a guilty plea in January to first-degree homicide, attempted first-degree homicide, armed robbery and fleeing police. District Attorney Michael Graveley is expected to argue that Obregon should be sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison.
