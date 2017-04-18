New UHart president shapes ambitious goals for future
As Gregory Woodward prepares to take over as president of the University of Hartford July 1, he's got some ambitious goals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at University Business.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1990's public access music video show? (Aug '12)
|Sat
|bayoudragonfly
|4
|Trump Has Used the Same Visa Program He Now Loo...
|Apr 19
|Rico from East Lo...
|2
|Striped bass (Oct '15)
|Apr 19
|Vlad
|19
|Trump to seek changes in visa program to encour...
|Apr 18
|Wildchild
|1
|What's the deal with Wisconsinites' state-ism? (Aug '08)
|Apr 16
|Melinda Margaret
|27
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|Apr 16
|Chimchim
|1,953
|Scottie Anderson
|Apr 11
|Whitaker-Chillico...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC