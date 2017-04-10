Music Matters: Scene says goodbye to ...

Music Matters: Scene says goodbye to a popular venue

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Kenosha News

Two of Kenosha's biggest rock 'n' roll family bands are joining forces for a show Saturday night at tg's. Legendary local rockers David Aiello and Janet Aiello along with Tom Selear and Guy Crucianelli from Ash Can School will be joined at the cozy venue by Steve Crucianelli and Guy Crucianelli of the newer but also very influential band Old Junk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kenosha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Scottie Anderson Apr 11 Whitaker-Chillico... 1
Striped bass (Oct '15) Apr 11 Vlad 17
News Stop in Kenosha County finds alleged illegal im... (Apr '08) Apr 11 Bad Bob 8
Frank's Diner Garbage Plate? ARE YOU KIDDING ME... (Jul '13) Apr 11 Latrina 23
Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13) Mar 31 Bad Bob 89
News Sex toys, a church fundraiser and a fathera s e... Mar 30 Latrina 2
News Sex toys, a church fundraiser and a fathera s e... Mar 30 Latrina 2
See all Kenosha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kenosha Forum Now

Kenosha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kenosha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Ferguson
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Health Care
 

Kenosha, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,543 • Total comments across all topics: 280,283,008

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC