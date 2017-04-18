Music Matters: From Coolera s last stand to a cheese fest
All right, you rockers with more than a handful of concert-going years under your belts: Do you remember a Kenosha rock band called The Danger? How about Reckless Hearts? A common factor shared between those bands was bass guitarist Ian Lund. Lund left the Midwest and relocated to Austin, Texas, where he is now in the band Honeyrude.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump Has Used the Same Visa Program He Now Loo...
|Wed
|Rico from East Lo...
|2
|Striped bass (Oct '15)
|Wed
|Vlad
|19
|Trump to seek changes in visa program to encour...
|Apr 18
|Wildchild
|1
|What's the deal with Wisconsinites' state-ism? (Aug '08)
|Apr 16
|Melinda Margaret
|27
|Scottie Anderson
|Apr 11
|Whitaker-Chillico...
|1
|Stop in Kenosha County finds alleged illegal im... (Apr '08)
|Apr 11
|Bad Bob
|8
|Frank's Diner Garbage Plate? ARE YOU KIDDING ME... (Jul '13)
|Apr 11
|Latrina
|23
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC