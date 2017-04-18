Music Matters: From Coolera s last stand to a cheese fest

All right, you rockers with more than a handful of concert-going years under your belts: Do you remember a Kenosha rock band called The Danger? How about Reckless Hearts? A common factor shared between those bands was bass guitarist Ian Lund. Lund left the Midwest and relocated to Austin, Texas, where he is now in the band Honeyrude.

