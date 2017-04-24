March for Babies hits home for Kenosha County family

From her vantage point at the back of the tent Saturday morning, Jennifer Grohs could see kids - grown up a bit - she used to treat as a nurse in a neonatal intensive care unit. Grohs and the families she knew were at the Racine Zoo for the annual Racine/Kenosha March for Babies, a fundraiser for the March of Dimes.

