Man pleads no contest to child porn charges
Donald M. Jervis, 53, of Kenosha, was facing 17 counts of possession of child pornography and four counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a child. On Thursday, he entered a plea agreement that saw him plead no contest to two counts of possession of child porn and two counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a child.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|Mar 31
|Bad Bob
|89
|Sex toys, a church fundraiser and a fathera s e...
|Mar 30
|Latrina
|2
|Sex toys, a church fundraiser and a fathera s e...
|Mar 30
|Latrina
|2
|Stop in Kenosha County finds alleged illegal im... (Apr '08)
|Mar 30
|latrina
|5
|Striped bass (Oct '15)
|Mar 24
|Vlad
|16
|may move to Racine (Sep '07)
|Mar 21
|Pablo Mofo
|16
|Brian Rubenstein aa na
|Mar 21
|Pablo Mofo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC