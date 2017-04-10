Man gets 22 years for abduction, assault of Kenosha woman
An Appleton man will spend 22 years in prison for the kidnapping and sexual assault of his former girlfriend, who he abducted from her Kenosha home. Jeremy Shorter, 34, was initially charged with 21 felonies for the abduction, which occurred on Jan. 8, 2016.
