Longtime Boys & Girls Club counselor to retire

Now, after more than 45 years mentoring youth in Kenosha, Bedford, youth empowerment director of outreach and schools for the Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha, will be retiring in July. His successor is teen services director Felicia Dalton, a Kenosha native who grew up in the Lincoln Park neighborhood and desires to relay what she learned from her experiences to help teens.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.