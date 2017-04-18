Longtime Boys & Girls Club counselor to retire
Now, after more than 45 years mentoring youth in Kenosha, Bedford, youth empowerment director of outreach and schools for the Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha, will be retiring in July. His successor is teen services director Felicia Dalton, a Kenosha native who grew up in the Lincoln Park neighborhood and desires to relay what she learned from her experiences to help teens.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1990's public access music video show? (Aug '12)
|Sat
|bayoudragonfly
|4
|Trump Has Used the Same Visa Program He Now Loo...
|Apr 19
|Rico from East Lo...
|2
|Striped bass (Oct '15)
|Apr 19
|Vlad
|19
|Trump to seek changes in visa program to encour...
|Apr 18
|Wildchild
|1
|What's the deal with Wisconsinites' state-ism? (Aug '08)
|Apr 16
|Melinda Margaret
|27
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|Apr 16
|Chimchim
|1,953
|Scottie Anderson
|Apr 11
|Whitaker-Chillico...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC