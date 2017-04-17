Lightning-fueled fire destroys Paris garage, truck
Lightning is believed to be the cause of fire that destroyed a garage and large truck late Saturday, according to authorities. The fire was reported around 11:30 p.m. by a passerby who also alerted the renter who lives in the house at 714 172nd Ave, property owner Marcel Kuper said Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's the deal with Wisconsinites' state-ism? (Aug '08)
|Sun
|Melinda Margaret
|27
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|Sun
|Chimchim
|1,953
|Striped bass (Oct '15)
|Apr 14
|Smjs550
|18
|Scottie Anderson
|Apr 11
|Whitaker-Chillico...
|1
|Stop in Kenosha County finds alleged illegal im... (Apr '08)
|Apr 11
|Bad Bob
|8
|Frank's Diner Garbage Plate? ARE YOU KIDDING ME... (Jul '13)
|Apr 11
|Latrina
|23
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|Mar 31
|Bad Bob
|89
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC