Lightning-fueled fire destroys Paris ...

Lightning-fueled fire destroys Paris garage, truck

Yesterday

Lightning is believed to be the cause of fire that destroyed a garage and large truck late Saturday, according to authorities. The fire was reported around 11:30 p.m. by a passerby who also alerted the renter who lives in the house at 714 172nd Ave, property owner Marcel Kuper said Sunday.

Kenosha, WI

