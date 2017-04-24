Library Comic Con to host special guest Claudia Gray
Kenosha Public Library welcomes New York Times best-selling author Claudia Gray as part of a spectacular all-ages Comic Con event on May 6. Gray is the critically acclaimed author of two "Star Wars" original novels which are both considered canon . The 2015 release "Lost Stars" occurs before, concurrently to and after the original "Star Wars" trilogy, while the 2016 story "Bloodline" is set about six years prior to "Star Wars: Episode VII The Force Awakens."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1990's public access music video show? (Aug '12)
|Sat
|bayoudragonfly
|4
|Trump Has Used the Same Visa Program He Now Loo...
|Apr 19
|Rico from East Lo...
|2
|Striped bass (Oct '15)
|Apr 19
|Vlad
|19
|Trump to seek changes in visa program to encour...
|Apr 18
|Wildchild
|1
|What's the deal with Wisconsinites' state-ism? (Aug '08)
|Apr 16
|Melinda Margaret
|27
|Who are the Simon City Royals? (Oct '08)
|Apr 16
|Chimchim
|1,953
|Scottie Anderson
|Apr 11
|Whitaker-Chillico...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC