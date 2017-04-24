Library Comic Con to host special guest Claudia Gray

Kenosha Public Library welcomes New York Times best-selling author Claudia Gray as part of a spectacular all-ages Comic Con event on May 6. Gray is the critically acclaimed author of two "Star Wars" original novels which are both considered canon . The 2015 release "Lost Stars" occurs before, concurrently to and after the original "Star Wars" trilogy, while the 2016 story "Bloodline" is set about six years prior to "Star Wars: Episode VII The Force Awakens."

