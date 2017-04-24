Kenosha Unified cafeteria workers get 50 percent pay raise
Cafeteria workers - previously called domestics - are part-time, non-benefit-eligible hourly employees who work an average of 2.5 to 3.5 hours per day for lunch and 1.25 hours for breakfast, according to documents provided to the School Board. They prepare and serve student meals; they are not lunch room supervisors, who supervise students, collect lunch cards and wash tables.
