Kenosha student dies three days after school stabbing
A Bradford High School student died Friday morning, three days after being stabbed at the school, according to WKOW's Milwaukee affiliate WISN 12 News The student was flown via Flight for Life to an area trauma center with life-threatening injuries after the Tuesday morning attack. The attack prompted school officials to put the school on a soft lockdown, eventually sending students home early.
