Kenosha police officera s fate to be revealed

Kenosha Police Chief Daniel Miskinis is filing disciplinary charges against Kendal West, the police officer accused of driving his squad car to a hospital to confront a doctor he believed had been romantically involved with his wife. The city's Police and Fire Commission will meet in special session Thursday, and the agenda contains closed-session discussion on disciplinary action against West.

