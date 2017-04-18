Kenosha mayor casts tiebreaking vote ...

Kenosha mayor casts tiebreaking vote on $300K loan

Mayor John Antaramian provided the rare tie-breaking vote Monday to provide the developer behind the Residences at Library Park project an additional $300,000 loan to help pay construction costs. Monday's vote was narrowly approved by the City Council, with Antaramian breaking 7-7 vote.

