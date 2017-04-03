Kenosha County Executive lauds state of the county
Kenosha County is in "great financial shape" and is "the sweet spot in the state for economic development," County Executive Jim Kreuser said in his State of the County Address Wednesday. "Just ask Haribo, the German candy maker that selected Kenosha County for its first North American manufacturing facility here," Kreuser said, referring to his "sweet" play on words.
