Kenosha County Executive lauds state ...

Kenosha County Executive lauds state of the county

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Kenosha News

Kenosha County is in "great financial shape" and is "the sweet spot in the state for economic development," County Executive Jim Kreuser said in his State of the County Address Wednesday. "Just ask Haribo, the German candy maker that selected Kenosha County for its first North American manufacturing facility here," Kreuser said, referring to his "sweet" play on words.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kenosha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13) Mar 31 Bad Bob 89
News Sex toys, a church fundraiser and a fathera s e... Mar 30 Latrina 2
News Sex toys, a church fundraiser and a fathera s e... Mar 30 Latrina 2
News Stop in Kenosha County finds alleged illegal im... (Apr '08) Mar 30 latrina 5
Striped bass (Oct '15) Mar 24 Vlad 16
may move to Racine (Sep '07) Mar 21 Pablo Mofo 16
Brian Rubenstein aa na Mar 21 Pablo Mofo 2
See all Kenosha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kenosha Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Kenosha County was issued at April 06 at 11:42AM CDT

Kenosha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kenosha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Kenosha, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,296 • Total comments across all topics: 280,097,244

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC