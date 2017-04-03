Kenosha chief: Fire police officer

Kenosha chief: Fire police officer

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Kenosha News

In correspondence to the Police and Fire Commission on Thursday, Chief Daniel Miskinis recommended terminating the employment of Officer Kendal West. A preliminary hearing before the commission is set for April 20, with a formal hearing set for May 1. According to the order, filed April 3, West has 10 days to respond to the the findings of the internal investigation and the termination recommendation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kenosha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13) Mar 31 Bad Bob 89
News Sex toys, a church fundraiser and a fathera s e... Mar 30 Latrina 2
News Sex toys, a church fundraiser and a fathera s e... Mar 30 Latrina 2
News Stop in Kenosha County finds alleged illegal im... (Apr '08) Mar 30 latrina 5
Striped bass (Oct '15) Mar 24 Vlad 16
may move to Racine (Sep '07) Mar 21 Pablo Mofo 16
Brian Rubenstein aa na Mar 21 Pablo Mofo 2
See all Kenosha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kenosha Forum Now

Kenosha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kenosha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Kenosha, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,200 • Total comments across all topics: 280,119,983

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC