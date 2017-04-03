Kenosha chief: Fire police officer
In correspondence to the Police and Fire Commission on Thursday, Chief Daniel Miskinis recommended terminating the employment of Officer Kendal West. A preliminary hearing before the commission is set for April 20, with a formal hearing set for May 1. According to the order, filed April 3, West has 10 days to respond to the the findings of the internal investigation and the termination recommendation.
