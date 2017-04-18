Kenosha and the presidents: A brief h...

Kenosha and the presidents: A brief history

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Kenosha News

Gore also stumped for Spottswood in 1996 in Racine.n Vice President Walter Mondale came to Kenosha in 1980 to campaign for the re-election of President Jimmy Carter.n Vice President Hubert Humphrey appeared at the Union Club, 1010 56th St. while campaigning early in 1968.n President William Howard Taft spoke to Kenoshans at the Coliseum, a long-gone downtown venue located on the present site of the Kenosha County Courthouse, 912 56th St., on Oct. 27, 1911.n President William McKinley spoke from the platform of a private train car during a whistle stop appearance in Kenosha on Oct. 17, 1899.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kenosha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump Has Used the Same Visa Program He Now Loo... 4 hr Rico from East Lo... 2
Striped bass (Oct '15) 13 hr Vlad 19
News Trump to seek changes in visa program to encour... Tue Wildchild 1
What's the deal with Wisconsinites' state-ism? (Aug '08) Apr 16 Melinda Margaret 27
Scottie Anderson Apr 11 Whitaker-Chillico... 1
News Stop in Kenosha County finds alleged illegal im... (Apr '08) Apr 11 Bad Bob 8
Frank's Diner Garbage Plate? ARE YOU KIDDING ME... (Jul '13) Apr 11 Latrina 23
See all Kenosha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kenosha Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Kenosha County was issued at April 19 at 1:58PM CDT

Kenosha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kenosha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Kenosha, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,567 • Total comments across all topics: 280,415,078

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC