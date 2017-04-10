Kenosha alderman facing attack over residency
However, Scott Barter, president of Kenoshans for Open/Honest Government, said he provided materials to the district attorney's office Tuesday alleging that Mathewson no longer resides in his district. Kenosha County District Attorney Mike Graveley said it usually takes a day or so for such information to reach his desk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scottie Anderson
|Tue
|Whitaker-Chillico...
|1
|Striped bass (Oct '15)
|Tue
|Vlad
|17
|Stop in Kenosha County finds alleged illegal im... (Apr '08)
|Tue
|Bad Bob
|8
|Frank's Diner Garbage Plate? ARE YOU KIDDING ME... (Jul '13)
|Tue
|Latrina
|23
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|Mar 31
|Bad Bob
|89
|Sex toys, a church fundraiser and a fathera s e...
|Mar 30
|Latrina
|2
|Sex toys, a church fundraiser and a fathera s e...
|Mar 30
|Latrina
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC