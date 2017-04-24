Kenosha ADRC to host Welcome to Medicare Workshop May 18
Kenosha Aging and Disability Resource Center sponsors monthly Medicare workshops for people new to Medicare and their families. Learn the basics of Medicare coverage, options for private health and drug coverage, and public benefits that can help with health care costs.
