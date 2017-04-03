Kenall fire creates problems for Keno...

Kenall fire creates problems for Kenosha firefighters

Employees' response to a fire Tuesday night at Kenall Manufacturing has raised a number of red flags with the Kenosha Fire Department. The fire at the large manufacturing plant, 10200 55th St., was reported at 11 p.m. Tuesday, with the call coming from the company saying a machine was on fire and that workers had been unable to extinguish it.

