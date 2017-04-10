Kayaker pulled from chilly Lake Michigan off Kenosha shore
A kayaker was pulled from chilly Lake Michigan Saturday afternoon after capsizing about 200 yards offshore from the Southport Park, 7501 Second Ave. Kenosha Fire Department Battalion Chief Wes Bernhardt said firefighters were called at 5:43 p.m. by someone in the park who had noticed the kayaker struggling to get back in his craft. The U.S. Coast Guard was alerted at 5:50 p.m., according to Petty Officer Andrew Armas, and launched its small rescue boat with four crew members from Station Kenosha.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Add your comments below
Kenosha Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Striped bass (Oct '15)
|Fri
|Smjs550
|18
|Scottie Anderson
|Apr 11
|Whitaker-Chillico...
|1
|Stop in Kenosha County finds alleged illegal im... (Apr '08)
|Apr 11
|Bad Bob
|8
|Frank's Diner Garbage Plate? ARE YOU KIDDING ME... (Jul '13)
|Apr 11
|Latrina
|23
|Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13)
|Mar 31
|Bad Bob
|89
|Sex toys, a church fundraiser and a fathera s e...
|Mar 30
|Latrina
|2
|Sex toys, a church fundraiser and a fathera s e...
|Mar 30
|Latrina
|2
Find what you want!
Search Kenosha Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC