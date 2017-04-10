Kayaker pulled from chilly Lake Michi...

Kayaker pulled from chilly Lake Michigan off Kenosha shore

A kayaker was pulled from chilly Lake Michigan Saturday afternoon after capsizing about 200 yards offshore from the Southport Park, 7501 Second Ave. Kenosha Fire Department Battalion Chief Wes Bernhardt said firefighters were called at 5:43 p.m. by someone in the park who had noticed the kayaker struggling to get back in his craft. The U.S. Coast Guard was alerted at 5:50 p.m., according to Petty Officer Andrew Armas, and launched its small rescue boat with four crew members from Station Kenosha.

