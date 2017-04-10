Indian Trail students win video contest
A team of Indian Trail High School and Academy sophomores came up with the winning entry in the Fox 6 Dose of Reality Teen Video Challenge, which is set to air Wednesday night. The video, titled "Chloe," made by Alexander Ivey, Olivia Prondzinski, Olivia Taylor, Karla Aguilar-Zabaleta, Scott Starovich and Austin May, took top honors after more than 5,600 votes were cast in the station's online poll, according to the Fox 6 website.
