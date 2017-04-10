Indian Trail students win video contest

Indian Trail students win video contest

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Kenosha News

A team of Indian Trail High School and Academy sophomores came up with the winning entry in the Fox 6 Dose of Reality Teen Video Challenge, which is set to air Wednesday night. The video, titled "Chloe," made by Alexander Ivey, Olivia Prondzinski, Olivia Taylor, Karla Aguilar-Zabaleta, Scott Starovich and Austin May, took top honors after more than 5,600 votes were cast in the station's online poll, according to the Fox 6 website.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kenosha Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Scottie Anderson Tue Whitaker-Chillico... 1
Striped bass (Oct '15) Tue Vlad 17
News Stop in Kenosha County finds alleged illegal im... (Apr '08) Tue Bad Bob 8
Frank's Diner Garbage Plate? ARE YOU KIDDING ME... (Jul '13) Tue Latrina 23
Review: Kenosha Steam Bath (Jan '13) Mar 31 Bad Bob 89
News Sex toys, a church fundraiser and a fathera s e... Mar 30 Latrina 2
News Sex toys, a church fundraiser and a fathera s e... Mar 30 Latrina 2
See all Kenosha Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kenosha Forum Now

Kenosha Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kenosha Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Iran
 

Kenosha, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,933 • Total comments across all topics: 280,248,102

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC