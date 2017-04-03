Homeroom: Kenosha Unified teachers get torque training at Gateway
Five Kenosha Unified School District technology and engineering teachers are this week's Homeroom Standout for taking part in torque training last month at Gateway Technical College's Horizon Center. Becoming familiar with the latest in torque wrench technology were Jon Adams, Indian Trail High School & Academy; Matt Schultz and Eric Sutkay, LakeView Technology Academy; AJ Mueller and Charlene Smith, Tremper High School.
