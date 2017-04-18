Governor Wants Trump Involved In Dairy Dispute

Governor Scott Walker says he's glad to have the federal government getting involved in a trade dispute that's putting several Wisconsin dairy farms at risk of closing. The ongoing trade battle is the result of a Canadian pricing policy that's stopping some imports from the U.S. It's forced a major Wisconsin distributor to announce it will stop buying milk from about 75 farms at the end of this month, many of which currently have no other customers.

